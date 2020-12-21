Oppenheimer Believes Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.98, close to its 52-week high of $40.81.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.8% and a 58.1% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Oric Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00, a 37.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Based on Oric Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $25.55 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.55 million.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It has a pipeline of therapies designed to counter resistance mechanisms in cancer by leveraging its expertise within three specific areas: hormone-dependent cancers, precision oncology, and key tumor dependencies. The company has product candidates namely, ORIC-101 and ORIC-533.