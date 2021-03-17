Oppenheimer Believes Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Buy rating to Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.06, close to its 52-week high of $18.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 57.6% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Organogenesis Holdings with a $21.00 average price target, representing a 20.2% upside. In a report issued on March 12, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.20 and a one-year low of $2.47. Currently, Organogenesis Holdings has an average volume of 843K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ORGO in relation to earlier this year.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical, and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.