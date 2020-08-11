Oppenheimer Believes Nice-Systems (NICE) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Nice-Systems (NICE), with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $215.67, close to its 52-week high of $228.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 71.6% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

Nice-Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $234.90, representing a 9.7% upside. In a report issued on July 29, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Based on Nice-Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $410 million and net profit of $46.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $380 million and had a net profit of $42.06 million.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention. The Security Solutions segment offers suites including incident debriefing and investigation; public safety emergency response optimization; video surveillance and analytics; situation management; and intelligence and law enforcement. The Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions segment includes for enterprise risk management, anti-money laundering, fraud prevention, and brokerage compliance services. The company was founded on September 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.