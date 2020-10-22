Oppenheimer Believes Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch assigned a Buy rating to Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.78, close to its 52-week high of $68.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.2% and a 58.6% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nextera Energy Partners with a $66.40 average price target, representing a -0.9% downside. In a report issued on October 8, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

Based on Nextera Energy Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $253 million and net profit of $49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $219 million and had a GAAP net loss of $22 million.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.