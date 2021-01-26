Oppenheimer Believes Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Nextera Energy Partners (NEP), with a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $82.54, close to its 52-week high of $88.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 76.7% and a 65.0% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nextera Energy Partners with a $83.88 average price target, implying a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

Nextera Energy Partners’ market cap is currently $6.13B and has a P/E ratio of -63.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -12.36.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.