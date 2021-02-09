Oppenheimer Believes NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.66, close to its 52-week high of $11.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 50.9% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Strongbridge Biopharma, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NeuBase Therapeutics with a $16.75 average price target, representing a 55.4% upside. In a report issued on February 1, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on NeuBase Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $20.58 million.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. Its pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy. The company was founded by Dietrich A. Stephan on August 28, 2018 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.