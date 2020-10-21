Oppenheimer Believes Netflix (NFLX) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Netflix (NFLX), with a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $525.42, close to its 52-week high of $575.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 73.8% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Fiverr International.

Netflix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $569.84, a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $534.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $575.37 and a one-year low of $265.80. Currently, Netflix has an average volume of 5.84M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NFLX in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Richard N. Barton, a Director at NFLX sold 4,907 shares for a total of $2,698,850.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Netflix, Inc. is a streaming entertainment service company, which provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting solely of streaming content to its members in the United States. The International Streaming segment includes fees from members outside the United States. The Domestic DVD segment covers revenues from services consisting solely of DVD-by-mail. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings Jr., on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More on NFLX: