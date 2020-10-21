Oppenheimer Believes Nasdaq (NDAQ) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Owen Lau from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Nasdaq (NDAQ), with a price target of $146.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $128.99, close to its 52-week high of $137.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 56.4% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nasdaq is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $136.80, a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

Nasdaq’s market cap is currently $21.19B and has a P/E ratio of 26.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.10.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NDAQ in relation to earlier this year.

Nasdaq, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses. The Corporate Services segment includes its corporate solutions and listing services businesses. The Information Services segment includes data products, index licensing and services businesses. The Market Technology segment is a global technology solutions provider and partner to exchanges, clearing organizations, central securities depositories, regulators, banks, brokers and corporate businesses. The company was founded by Gordon S. Macklin in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.