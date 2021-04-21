Oppenheimer Believes Nasdaq (NDAQ) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Owen Lau from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Nasdaq (NDAQ), with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $159.68, close to its 52-week high of $161.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 85.7% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and Focus Financial Partners.

Nasdaq has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $162.78, a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Based on Nasdaq’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.46 billion and net profit of $225 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.07 billion and had a net profit of $203 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NDAQ in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1971, New York-based Nasdaq, Inc. is a multinational financial services corporation that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.