Oppenheimer Believes Mueller Water Products (MWA) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Mueller Water Products (MWA), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.78, close to its 52-week high of $14.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 73.0% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Altra Industrial Motion.

Mueller Water Products has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mueller Water Products’ market cap is currently $2.32B and has a P/E ratio of 29.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in March 2021, Shirley Franklin, a Director at MWA sold 19,543 shares for a total of $250,150.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants. The Technologies segment offers metering, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, and other products and services for the water infrastructure industry. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.