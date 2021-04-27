Oppenheimer Believes MSCI (MSCI) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Owen Lau from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to MSCI (MSCI), with a price target of $493.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $487.00, close to its 52-week high of $490.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 84.8% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and Focus Financial Partners.

MSCI has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $469.75.

MSCI’s market cap is currently $40.3B and has a P/E ratio of 68.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -17.94.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MSCI in relation to earlier this year.

MSCI Inc. provides investment decision support tools and services for the global investment community. Its offerings include indexes, Environmental, Social and Governance research and ratings, portfolio construction and risk management products and services, and real estate research, reporting and benchmarking.