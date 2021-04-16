Oppenheimer Believes Morgan Stanley (MS) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski assigned a Buy rating to Morgan Stanley (MS) today and set a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.82, close to its 52-week high of $86.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 67.8% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Morgan Stanley has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.31, a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Morgan Stanley’s market cap is currently $151.2B and has a P/E ratio of 12.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.96.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Incorporated in 1935, New York-based Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company and provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. The bank operates through three segments, including Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.