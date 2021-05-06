Oppenheimer Believes Monroe Capital (MRCC) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Monroe Capital (MRCC), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.70, close to its 52-week high of $10.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 69.1% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Monroe Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.63, representing a 10.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.25 price target.

Monroe Capital’s market cap is currently $225M and has a P/E ratio of 359.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.98.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers customized financing solutions focused primarily on senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.