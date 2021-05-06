Oppenheimer Believes Monroe Capital (MRCC) Won’t Stop Here

Catie Powers- May 5, 2021, 11:55 PM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Monroe Capital (MRCC), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.70, close to its 52-week high of $10.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 69.1% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Monroe Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.63, representing a 10.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.25 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Monroe Capital’s market cap is currently $225M and has a P/E ratio of 359.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.98.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers customized financing solutions focused primarily on senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts