Oppenheimer Believes Monolithic Power (MPWR) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Monolithic Power (MPWR), with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $229.85, close to its 52-week high of $238.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 78.3% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Monolithic Power with a $209.11 average price target.

Monolithic Power’s market cap is currently $10.13B and has a P/E ratio of 89.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.74.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 133 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MPWR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops and markets power solutions. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog and motor drivers. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.