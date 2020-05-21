Oppenheimer Believes Monolithic Power (MPWR) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Monolithic Power (MPWR), with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $209.51, close to its 52-week high of $219.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 74.0% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monolithic Power is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $209.11.

Based on Monolithic Power’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $166 million and net profit of $35.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $141 million and had a net profit of $26.18 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 136 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MPWR in relation to earlier this year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops and markets power solutions. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog and motor drivers. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.

