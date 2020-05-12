Oppenheimer Believes Molecular Templates (MTEM) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Molecular Templates (MTEM), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.88, close to its 52-week high of $19.12.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 50.0% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Cidara Therapeutics, and Vascular Biogenics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Molecular Templates with a $20.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Molecular Templates’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.2 million and GAAP net loss of $15.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.68 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.63 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Molecular Templates, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. The company utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. Molecular Templates was founded on October 17, 2001 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.