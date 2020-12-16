Oppenheimer Believes Mohawk Group Holdings (MWK) Still Has Room to Grow

Mohawk Group Holdings (MWK) received a Buy rating and a $20.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.07, close to its 52-week high of $10.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 79.7% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Mohawk Group Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

The company has a one-year high of $10.88 and a one-year low of $1.42. Currently, Mohawk Group Holdings has an average volume of 174.6K.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. is a technology enabled consumer products company. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion, Asher Delug, and Maximus Yaney in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.