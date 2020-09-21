Oppenheimer Believes Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) yesterday and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $161.09, close to its 52-week high of $171.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 43.2% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mirati Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $168.20, which is a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

Based on Mirati Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $81.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $577K and had a GAAP net loss of $45.54 million.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm engages in developing a pipeline of oncology products to treat genetic, immunological and epigenetic drivers of cancer in subsets of cancer patients. Its clinical pipeline consists of glesatinib, sitravatinib and mocetinostat. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.