Oppenheimer Believes Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Merit Medical Systems (MMSI), with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.27, close to its 52-week high of $61.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 58.1% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Integra Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Merit Medical Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.75, a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $61.23 and a one-year low of $25.18. Currently, Merit Medical Systems has an average volume of 317.7K.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and market of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups. The Endoscopy segment integrates advanced non-vascular stent technology with balloon dilators, inflation devices, guide wires, procedure kits, and other devices that are used by gastroenterologists, endoscopists, pulmonologists, and thoracic and general surgeons. The company was founded by Fred P. Lampropoulos, Darla Gill, Kent W. Stanger and William Padilla in July 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.