Oppenheimer Believes Mediwound (MDWD) Still Has Room to Grow

Catie Powers- August 6, 2020, 12:55 PM EDT

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Mediwound (MDWD), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.15, close to its 52-week high of $4.44.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 55.4% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Mediwound has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.25.

Based on Mediwound’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.44 million and GAAP net loss of $2.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $461K and had a GAAP net loss of $4.11 million.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

