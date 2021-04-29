Oppenheimer Believes Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $83.23, close to its 52-week high of $86.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 67.9% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and Stericycle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mcgrath Rentcorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Mcgrath Rentcorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $149 million and net profit of $31.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $147 million and had a net profit of $26.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of diversified business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates inventory centers, at which relocatable modular buildings and storage containers are displayed, refurbished, and stored. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes electronic test equipment rental and sales operations and provides containment solutions for the storage of hazardous and non-hazardous liquids and solids. The Adler Tanks segment operates from branch offices serving the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, and West. The Enviroplex segment manufactures modular buildings used primarily as classrooms. The company was founded by Robert P. McGrath in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.

Read More on MGRC: