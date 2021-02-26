Oppenheimer Believes MannKind (MNKD) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Buy rating to MannKind (MNKD) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.61, close to its 52-week high of $6.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 57.8% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MannKind is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.00, which is a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.19 and a one-year low of $0.80. Currently, MannKind has an average volume of 5.17M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and, commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.