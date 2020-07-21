Oppenheimer Believes Limelight Networks (LLNW) Won’t Stop Here

Howard Kim- July 21, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 75.1% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Boingo Wireless, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Limelight Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.90, which is a 22.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on Limelight Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $57.01 million and GAAP net loss of $5.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $43.28 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.56 million.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services. It products include digital content & video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage & support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video & video on demand. Limelight was founded by Michael M. Gordon, Allan M. Kalpan, Nathan F. Raciborski and William H. Rinehart in June, 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

