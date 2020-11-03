Oppenheimer Believes Johnson Controls (JCI) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Johnson Controls (JCI), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.94, close to its 52-week high of $44.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 58.5% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Dana Holding, and Caterpillar.

Johnson Controls has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.88.

Johnson Controls’ market cap is currently $32.69B and has a P/E ratio of 37.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.91.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JCI in relation to earlier this year.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.