Oppenheimer Believes Johnson Controls (JCI) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye assigned a Buy rating to Johnson Controls (JCI) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.00, close to its 52-week high of $54.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 64.1% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Dana Holding, and Caterpillar.

Johnson Controls has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.40.

Johnson Controls’ market cap is currently $38.07B and has a P/E ratio of 42.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.49.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.