Oppenheimer Believes Johnson Controls (JCI) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Johnson Controls (JCI), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.45, close to its 52-week high of $62.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 66.5% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Dana Holding, and Caterpillar.

Johnson Controls has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.40, which is a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $73.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $62.40 and a one-year low of $26.23. Currently, Johnson Controls has an average volume of 4.32M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Johnson Controls International plc is a diversified technology and multi-industrial company. The company’s operations include creation of intelligent buildings, air systems, HVAC controls, security and fire safety solutions, providing efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure, and next-generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities.