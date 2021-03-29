Oppenheimer Believes Jefferies (JEF) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski assigned a Buy rating to Jefferies (JEF) yesterday and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.10, close to its 52-week high of $34.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 68.4% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and New Mountain Finance.

Jefferies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.00.

The company has a one-year high of $34.86 and a one-year low of $11.82. Currently, Jefferies has an average volume of 2.36M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JEF in relation to earlier this year.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group. The Merchant Banking segment includes various merchant banking businesses and investments, primarily including Linkem, Vitesse Energy Finance and JETX Energy, real estate, Idaho Timber, and FXCM. The Corporate segment pertains to cash and cash equivalents, financial instruments owned, and deferred tax asset of the firm. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, NY.