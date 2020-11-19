Oppenheimer Believes Jack In The Box (JACK) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner assigned a Buy rating to Jack In The Box (JACK) yesterday and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $86.58, close to its 52-week high of $91.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 68.2% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Yum China Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jack In The Box with a $97.38 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $91.52 and a one-year low of $16.81. Currently, Jack In The Box has an average volume of 459.3K.

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu. The company was founded by Robert Oscar Peterson in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.