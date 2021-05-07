Oppenheimer Believes ITT (ITT) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair reiterated a Buy rating on ITT (ITT) today and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $98.17, close to its 52-week high of $98.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 74.1% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Altra Industrial Motion.

ITT has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.00.

ITT’s market cap is currently $8.45B and has a P/E ratio of 117.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.89.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ITT in relation to earlier this year.

ITT, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation. The Industrial Process segment includes engineered fluid process equipment in areas such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets as well as providing of plant optimization and efficiency solutions and aftermarket services and parts. The Connect and Control Technologies segment offers harsh-environment connector solutions and critical energy absorption and flow control components for the aerospace and defense, general industrial, medical, and oil and gas markets. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.