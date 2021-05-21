Oppenheimer Believes Intuit (INTU) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Intuit (INTU), with a price target of $441.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $432.86, close to its 52-week high of $436.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 67.5% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and Stericycle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuit is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $460.00, representing a 4.9% upside. In a report issued on May 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $490.00 price target.

Intuit’s market cap is currently $119.2B and has a P/E ratio of 65.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1045.56.

Incorporated in 1983, California-based Intuit, Inc., a software company, provides financial management solutions and compliance products and services for small businesses, accountants, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed Group; Consumer Group; ProConnect Group and Credit Karma.