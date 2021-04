Oppenheimer Believes Intuit (INTU) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Intuit (INTU), with a price target of $441.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $417.56, close to its 52-week high of $423.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 66.9% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and Stericycle.

Intuit has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $450.65, which is an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Merrill Lynch also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $460.00 price target.

Intuit’s market cap is currently $112.6B and has a P/E ratio of 62.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -999.11.

Incorporated in 1983, California-based Intuit, Inc., a software company, provides financial management solutions and compliance products and services for small businesses, accountants, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed Group; Consumer Group; ProConnect Group and Credit Karma.