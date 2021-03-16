Oppenheimer Believes iCAD (ICAD) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois reiterated a Buy rating on iCAD (ICAD) yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.74, close to its 52-week high of $21.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 58.5% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for iCAD with a $21.71 average price target.

iCAD’s market cap is currently $461.5M and has a P/E ratio of -22.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.69.

iCAD, Inc. engages in the provision of advanced image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy business segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and clinical decision support solutions for mammography, breast tomosynthesis, and computed tomography imaging. The Cancer Therapy segment offers an isotope-free cancer treatment platform technology. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.