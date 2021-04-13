Oppenheimer Believes IAC/InterActive (IAC) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to IAC/InterActive (IAC), with a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $244.01, close to its 52-week high of $266.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 44.8% and a 71.7% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Opendoor Technologies, and Zillow Group Class C.

IAC/InterActive has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $263.00, representing a 9.9% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

IAC/InterActive’s market cap is currently $21.5B and has a P/E ratio of -4.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.96.

IAC is an Internet media company with segments that include ANGI Homeservices (51% of total revenue), Vimeo (9%), Dotdash (7%), applications (14%), and emerging and other (19%). The firm spun off the narrow-moat dating app provider, Match Group, in second-quarter 2020.