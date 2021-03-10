Oppenheimer Believes IAC/InterActive (IAC) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to IAC/InterActive (IAC), with a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $237.10, close to its 52-week high of $266.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 42.0% and a 69.3% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAC/InterActive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $242.35.

The company has a one-year high of $266.00 and a one-year low of $35.58. Currently, IAC/InterActive has an average volume of 681.3K.

IAC is an Internet media company with segments that include ANGI Homeservices (51% of total revenue), Vimeo (9%), Dotdash (7%), applications (14%), and emerging and other (19%). The firm spun off the narrow-moat dating app provider, Match Group, in second-quarter 2020.