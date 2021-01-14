Oppenheimer Believes Helen Of Troy (HELE) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Helen Of Troy (HELE), with a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $219.80, close to its 52-week high of $230.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 66.5% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

Helen Of Troy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $245.00, a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Helen Of Troy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $638 million and net profit of $84.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $475 million and had a net profit of $68.7 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products. The Healthcare and Home segment develops and provides healthcare and home comfort products including thermometers, humidifiers, blood pressure monitors, heating pads, water filtration systems, portable heaters, air purifiers, and insect control devices. The Beauty segment manufactures and sells electric hair care, wellness appliances, and beauty products. The company was founded by Gerald J. Rubin and Stanlee N. Rubin in 1968 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.