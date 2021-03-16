Oppenheimer Believes HCA Healthcare (HCA) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn assigned a Buy rating to HCA Healthcare (HCA) today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $187.53, close to its 52-week high of $194.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 75.1% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Community Health, and Addus Homecare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HCA Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $196.55.

Based on HCA Healthcare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.29 billion and net profit of $1.43 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.52 billion and had a net profit of $1.07 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HCA in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1968, HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a healthcare services company, based in Tennessee. The company operates general and psychiatric hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It also offers a full range of services to accommodate medical specialties such as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.