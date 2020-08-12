Oppenheimer Believes Hannon Armstrong (HASI) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye assigned a Buy rating to Hannon Armstrong (HASI) yesterday and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.74, close to its 52-week high of $39.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 61.3% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Hannon Armstrong has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.86, implying a -1.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hannon Armstrong’s market cap is currently $2.88B and has a P/E ratio of 27.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.69.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets. The company was founded on November 7, 2012 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.