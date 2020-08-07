Oppenheimer Believes GoPro (GPRO) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz maintained a Buy rating on GoPro (GPRO) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.56, close to its 52-week high of $5.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 62.3% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

GoPro has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Based on GoPro’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $119 million and GAAP net loss of $63.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $243 million and had a GAAP net loss of $24.37 million.

GoPro, Inc. engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The company provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which refers as capture devices. Its product brands include Hero7, Fusion, GoPro Plus, Quik, GoPro App and Karma Grip. It also offers an ecosystem of mountable and wearable accessories. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.