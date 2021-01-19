Oppenheimer Believes Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski assigned a Buy rating to Goldman Sachs Group (GS) today and set a price target of $407.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $301.01, close to its 52-week high of $309.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 67.5% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and New Mountain Finance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Goldman Sachs Group with a $312.00 average price target, implying a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $362.00 price target.

Goldman Sachs Group’s market cap is currently $103.6B and has a P/E ratio of 17.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients. The Global Markets segment serves its clients who buy and sell financial products, funding and manage risk. The Asset Management segment provides investment services to help clients preserve and grow their financial assets. The Consumer & Wealth Management segment helps clients to achieve their individual financial goals by providing a wealth advisory and banking services. The company was founded by Marcus Goldman in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

