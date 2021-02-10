Oppenheimer Believes Genasys (GNSS) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz maintained a Buy rating on Genasys (GNSS) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.14, close to its 52-week high of $8.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 65.8% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Unity Software, and Ambarella.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Genasys with a $8.33 average price target.

Based on Genasys’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.98 million and net profit of $9.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.75 million and had a GAAP net loss of $77.83K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GNSS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Richard Hoe Osgood, a Director at GNSS bought 20,000 shares for a total of $40,400.

Genasys, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of directed sound technologies and products. The company operates in two segments: LRAD and Genasys Spain. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.