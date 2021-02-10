Oppenheimer Believes Gamida Cell (GMDA) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Gamida Cell (GMDA) yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.89, close to its 52-week high of $11.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 52.9% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Arvinas Holding Company, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Gamida Cell has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.20, a 66.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Gamida Cell’s market cap is currently $497.7M and has a P/E ratio of -7.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.22.

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.