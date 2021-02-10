Oppenheimer Believes Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ) today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.18, close to its 52-week high of $58.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 52.9% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Frequency Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.67, representing a 31.3% upside. In a report issued on January 27, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $58.37 and a one-year low of $14.50. Currently, Frequency Therapeutics has an average volume of 272.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FREQ in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of small molecule drugs that activate progenitor cells within the body to restore healthy tissue. The company was founded by Robert S. Langer, Jr., David L. Lucchino, Christopher Loose and Will J. McLean in November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.