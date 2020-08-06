Oppenheimer Believes Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau assigned a Buy rating to Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.17, close to its 52-week high of $39.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 52.4% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and SEI Investments Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Focus Financial Partners is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.50, representing a 2.3% upside. In a report issued on August 4, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.37 and a one-year low of $12.17. Currently, Focus Financial Partners has an average volume of 358.6K.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. The company was founded by Leonard R. Chang, Ruediger Adolf and Rajini Sundar Kodialam on July 29, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.