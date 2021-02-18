Oppenheimer Believes Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau assigned a Buy rating to Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.14, close to its 52-week high of $54.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 74.7% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and SEI Investments Company.

Focus Financial Partners has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.50.

Based on Focus Financial Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $331 million and net profit of $1.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $317 million and had a net profit of $1.27 million.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. The company was founded by Leonard R. Chang, Ruediger Adolf and Rajini Sundar Kodialam on July 29, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.