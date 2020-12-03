Oppenheimer Believes Five Below (FIVE) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Five Below (FIVE), with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $156.07, close to its 52-week high of $159.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 79.8% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Five Below is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $151.60, representing a -5.3% downside. In a report issued on November 30, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $182.00 price target.

Based on Five Below’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $426 million and net profit of $29.58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $417 million and had a net profit of $28.83 million.

Five Below, Inc. engages in the shopping business. It offers an assortment of merchandise, including sporting goods, games, fashion accessories and jewelry, to hobbies and collectibles, bath and body, candy and snacks, room decor and storage, stationery and school supplies, video game accessories, books, dvds, iPhone accessories, novelty and gag, and seasonal items. The company was founded by David Schlessinger, Zany Brainy, and Thomas G. Vellios in January 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

