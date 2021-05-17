Oppenheimer Believes Fidus Investment (FDUS) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Mitchel Penn maintained a Buy rating on Fidus Investment (FDUS) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.97, close to its 52-week high of $17.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Penn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 73.9% success rate. Penn covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Trinity Capital, Inc., and Gladstone Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fidus Investment is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.50, representing a 9.1% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Fidus Investment’s market cap is currently $413.2M and has a P/E ratio of 5.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.00.

Fidus Investment Corp operates as an externally managed business development company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies with revenues of $10 – $150 million. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.