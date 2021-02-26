Oppenheimer Believes Fidus Investment (FDUS) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Fidus Investment (FDUS), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.02, close to its 52-week high of $15.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 67.6% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Solar Senior Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fidus Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00, a 23.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Fidus Investment’s market cap is currently $355.8M and has a P/E ratio of 16.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.90.

Fidus Investment Corp operates as an externally managed business development company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies with revenues of $10 – $150 million. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.