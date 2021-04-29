Oppenheimer Believes Facebook (FB) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Facebook (FB), with a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $307.10, close to its 52-week high of $315.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 45.0% and a 73.1% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Opendoor Technologies, and Zillow Group Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Facebook with a $355.27 average price target, a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

Based on Facebook’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.07 billion and net profit of $11.22 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.08 billion and had a net profit of $7.35 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 211 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FB in relation to earlier this year.

Social networking company Facebook, Inc. develops applications that enable people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other devices. The firm’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. Its revenue comes primarily from advertising. The company was founded by Mark Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park+D9, CA.

