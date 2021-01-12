Oppenheimer Believes Exact Sciences (EXAS) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Exact Sciences (EXAS), with a price target of $161.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $144.00, close to its 52-week high of $152.48.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.0% and a 62.4% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Exact Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $150.67, implying a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $152.48 and a one-year low of $35.25. Currently, Exact Sciences has an average volume of 1.91M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More on EXAS: