Oppenheimer Believes Exact Sciences (EXAS) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Exact Sciences (EXAS), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $108.10, close to its 52-week high of $110.26.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 51.4% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Exact Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.82, representing an 12.0% upside. In a report issued on September 24, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Exact Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $269 million and GAAP net loss of $86.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $200 million and had a GAAP net loss of $38.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXAS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.